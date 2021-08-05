Thieves steal tools from rec department

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for the suspects who have stolen property from McDowell County Parks & Recreation twice in recent days.

On the first occasion, someone broke into an outbuilding at the Recreation Department on Academy Street in Marion between 5 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 and removed two chainsaws.

Then, between 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, someone again broke into the outbuilding and took two weed trimmers and a leaf blower.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.