 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thieves steal tools from rec department
0 comments

Thieves steal tools from rec department

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
POLICE LINE.jpg
UNSPLASH/David von Diemar

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are on the hunt for the suspects who have stolen property from McDowell County Parks & Recreation twice in recent days.

On the first occasion, someone broke into an outbuilding at the Recreation Department on Academy Street in Marion between 5 p.m. on Friday, July 30 and 8:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 and removed two chainsaws.

Then, between 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2 and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, someone again broke into the outbuilding and took two weed trimmers and a leaf blower.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio to Cuomo: 'Get the hell out.'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics