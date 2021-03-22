Suspect facing multiple charges after motorcycle pursuit

The second time wasn't the charm for a motorcyclist from Lake Lure.

Deputy D.J. Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joshua Kyle Sluder, 31, address listed as Lake Lure, with fleeing to elude arrest, driving left of center, no operator’s license, no vehicle insurance, reckless driving to endanger and speeding.

At 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, Jones was in the area of Nix Creek and Zion Hill roads and saw a motorcycle he had just stopped the day before. He knew the driver had a suspended license, and there were multiple violations with the motorcycle.

When Jones got behind the vehicle Thursday night, the driver, identified as Sluder, led Jones on a pursuit, speeding and crossing the center line multiple times. Sluder stopped at a residence on Timberwolf Lane and was taken into custody.

A court official set a $3,000 bond.