Suspect charged with burning house and killing a dog in Marion.

A Marion man has been charged following a fire earlier this month that destroyed a home and killed a dog, authorities said Monday.

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Jerome Conley, 50, address listed as East Wilhemenia Street in Marion, with second-degree arson and cruelty to animals.

On the evening of Wednesday, May 12, fire destroyed a home on Veterans Drive and killed a dog inside the house.

An investigation led to Conley, who is acquainted with the occupant of the home, the sheriff's office said in a release on Monday.

A court official set a $50,000 bond.

According to a previous story in The McDowell News, at around 9:30 p.m. on May 12, firefighters received a call about a fire in a brick house at 581 Veterans Drive above Mount Calvary Free Will Baptist Church.

Firefighters from Marion, Sugar Hill/Montford Cove, Glenwood, Pleasant Gardens and Nebo departments responded to the blaze. Personnel from McDowell EMS and the Rescue Squad were there as well, according to Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel.