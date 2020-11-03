STOLEN: Yellow 1995 Ford Ranger pickup truck from Cemetery Road; call 652-2237; cash reward Reply with TIP

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are on the hunt for a stolen Ford Ranger pickup truck and a person of interest in the case.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, a resident of Cemetery Road in Nebo reported that someone took the 1995 truck from property near his house.

The truck is DOT yellow, two-wheel-drive with a regular cab and an extended bed. The N.C. tag number is XVD-5048.

Investigators believe Robert “Bobby” Patton, last known address of Stacy Hill Road, has information about the case and is wanted for questioning. Both the truck and Patton could be in Lenoir.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the truck or Patton is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.