STOLEN: Tan Cole pop-up camper from Boyce Road

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a stolen camper.

Jeffrey Gardner, of Old Fort, reported on Tuesday, July 7 that someone removed the tan 1991 Cole pop-up camper from property on Boyce Road.

It was taken sometime between 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1 and 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or suspect is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

