STOLEN: Red Trailmaster go-kart from Old Highway 10 East

A Nebo woman reported on Tuesday, June 29 that someone removed the red Trailmaster mid-XRX from her Old Highway 10 East property sometime between 6 p.m. on Monday, June 28 and 8 a.m. on June 29.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or whereabouts of the go-kart is asked to call Detective Derrick McGinnis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.