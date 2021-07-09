 Skip to main content
STOLEN: Red Trailmaster go-kart from Old Highway 10 East
Have you seed a go-kart like this? It could be stolen.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are in search of a stolen go-kart.

A Nebo woman reported on Tuesday, June 29 that someone removed the red Trailmaster mid-XRX from her Old Highway 10 East property sometime between 6 p.m. on Monday, June 28 and 8 a.m. on June 29.

The go-kart has leather seats, a black canopy, a standard engine and fender protectors.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or whereabouts of the go-kart is asked to call Detective Derrick McGinnis at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

