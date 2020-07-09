STOLEN: Maroon 2008 Kia Optima with NC tag EMY-7131
STOLEN: Maroon 2008 Kia Optima with NC tag EMY-7131

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help finding a stolen Kia and the person that took it.

Darren Harris, of Nebo, reported on Friday, July 3 that someone removed his maroon 2008 Kia Optima (similar to the one pictured here), with N.C. tag EMY-7131, from a residence on Bartlette Road in Marion.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

