STOLEN IN NEBO: Rifle, pistols and ammo
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are in search of the person who stole guns and ammunition from a Nebo home.

A Biggerstaff Loop resident reported on Friday, Aug. 21 that someone entered his house and removed a Glock 20 10mm pistol, a Glock 19 9mm pistol, a Savage Axis 6.5 Creedmore rifle and Hornady ammunition.

The crimes occurred sometime between 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

