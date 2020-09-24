STOLEN IN NEBO: Rifle, pistols and ammo

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are in search of the person who stole guns and ammunition from a Nebo home.

The crimes occurred sometime between 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.