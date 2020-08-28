STOLEN IN NEBO: $10,000 in cigarettes; suspect caught on tape

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for the person who stole about $10,000 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store last week.
The culprit and suspect vehicle were caught on tape.
It was reported that someone broke into Samir’s, on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo, sometime between 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 and 12:12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.
Other than the cigarettes, nothing else was reported missing from the store, but damage to two doors was estimated at $5,000.
Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
