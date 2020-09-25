 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STOLEN: Cub Cadet mower from Lukes Loop
0 comments
top story

STOLEN: Cub Cadet mower from Lukes Loop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wanted stamp.jpg

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a stolen lawn mower and the person that took it.

A Lukes Loop resident reported on Monday, Sept. 21 that someone stole the Cub Cadet riding mower from his property sometime between 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Anyone with information concerning the crime, suspect or whereabouts of the mower is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics