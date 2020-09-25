STOLEN: Cub Cadet mower from Lukes Loop

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a stolen lawn mower and the person that took it.

A Lukes Loop resident reported on Monday, Sept. 21 that someone stole the Cub Cadet riding mower from his property sometime between 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Anyone with information concerning the crime, suspect or whereabouts of the mower is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward