STOLEN: Brown Ford F-150 truck with tag DL-4624

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a stolen Ford pickup truck.
The brown 2005 F-150 four-door, with North Carolina tag DL-4624, was taken from Columbia Forest Products sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday, July 20.
Anyone with information concerning the theft or suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
