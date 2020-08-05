You have permission to edit this article.
STOLEN: Brown Ford F-150 truck with tag DL-4624
  • Updated
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a stolen Ford pickup truck.

The brown 2005 F-150 four-door, with North Carolina tag DL-4624, was taken from Columbia Forest Products sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday, July 20.

Anyone with information concerning the theft or suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

