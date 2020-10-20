STOLEN: Blue Yamaha motorcycle from Bat Cave Road

An Old Fort man reported on Tuesday, Sept. 29 that someone removed the blue Yamaha YZ250 from his Bat Cave Road property sometime between 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 and 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 29. Two males were seen pushing the motorcycle away from the residence.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspects or whereabouts of the motorcycle is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.