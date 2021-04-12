STOLEN: Blue utility trailer; side rails serve as ramps

The 5-foot by 12-foot custom-built utility trailer was taken from property on Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road sometime between 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7 and 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. The side rails of the trailer, which was painted blue, also serve as ramps.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the utility trailer is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.