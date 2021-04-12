 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STOLEN: Blue utility trailer; side rails serve as ramps
0 comments
editor's pick top story

STOLEN: Blue utility trailer; side rails serve as ramps

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wanted stamp.jpg

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help locating a stolen utility trailer.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 5-foot by 12-foot custom-built utility trailer was taken from property on Old Fort-Sugar Hill Road sometime between 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7 and 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21. The side rails of the trailer, which was painted blue, also serve as ramps.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the utility trailer is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Floyd would be alive if not for restraint

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics