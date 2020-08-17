You have permission to edit this article.
STOLEN: Black 2005 Jeep Cherokee with gold lips sticker
STOLEN: Black 2005 Jeep Cherokee with gold lips sticker

  • Updated
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help finding a stolen SUV.

A Marion woman reported on Friday, Aug. 7 that someone took her black 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee from her residence on Harvey’s Trail.

The theft occurred sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 and 1:10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

The Grand Cherokee has tinted windows, a gold lips sticker on the back window and N.C. tag HCR-9353.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the Jeep is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

