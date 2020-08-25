 Skip to main content
STOLEN: Backhoe and 30-foot metal building
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still looking for the suspects that stole a backhoe and a metal building from Burma Road East.

An Asheville man reported Thursday, July 16, that someone removed the 1982 International backhoe, the Quonset 30x32x16-foot metal building, two backhoe buckets, 20-30 gallons of diesel fuel and gasoline, a 20-gallon cast-iron pot and a 250-gallon plastic square water tank with a metal cage from a field on Burma Road East in Marion.

The theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday, July 11, and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16. The backhoe was freshly painted yellow from the front bucket to the back with an off-white front grill and silver rims.

Anyone with information concerning the crime, suspects or whereabouts of the property is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

