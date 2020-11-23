 Skip to main content
STOLEN: 2018 white Suzuki motorcycle
STOLEN: 2018 white Suzuki motorcycle

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are on the hunt for a stolen motorcycle.

A resident of Sunny Street in Marion reported on Wednesday, Nov. 11 that someone took the motorcycle from his property between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The bike is a 2018 white Suzuki 400S dual sport with N.C. tag 721310.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the motorcycle is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

