STOLEN: 2015 Yamaha street bike from Green St Loop in Marion

A resident of Green Street Loop in Marion reported that someone stole the 2015 Yamaha street bike from his property sometime between 12:30 and 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the motorcycle is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.