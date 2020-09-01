 Skip to main content
STILL MISSING: Stolen RTV from Dink Cannon Road
  • Updated
wanted stamp.jpg

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are still looking for a stolen rough-terrain vehicle (RTV) and the culprit that took it.

It was reported on Wednesday, Aug. 12, that someone removed the Kubota RTV-X1140 from Camp Timblerlake on Dink Cannon Road in Marion sometime between 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 12.

The Kubota has LED light bars.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the RTV is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

