Seized in traffic stop: heroin, meth, pills and drug paraphernalia

A Marion man faces drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Morgan Bocanegra of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeffery Todd Ward, 44, address listed as Crabapple Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, Bocanegra stopped a pickup truck on U.S. 70 East in Nebo for traffic violations.

A search of Ward’s person and vehicle turned up 1 gram of heroin, 1.62 grams of methamphetamine, two Oxycodone pills and items of drug paraphernalia.

A court official set a $10,000 bond.