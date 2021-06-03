Seized in Marion drug raid: meth, cocaine, guns and cash

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies charged Gary Nicholas Bailey, 45, address listed as Black Gum Drive in Marion, with trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine.

As part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity in the area, sheriff’s deputies, Marion police officers and N.C. State Bureau of Investigations agents searched a house on Timber Road on Friday morning, May 21. That search then led them to a search of a home on Black Gum Drive.