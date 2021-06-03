 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seized in Marion drug raid: meth, cocaine, guns and cash
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Seized in Marion drug raid: meth, cocaine, guns and cash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Marion man has been charged with drug trafficking.

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies charged Gary Nicholas Bailey, 45, address listed as Black Gum Drive in Marion, with trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity in the area, sheriff’s deputies, Marion police officers and N.C. State Bureau of Investigations agents searched a house on Timber Road on Friday morning, May 21. That search then led them to a search of a home on Black Gum Drive.

Authorities seized methamphetamine, cocaine, multiple long and handguns and currency, according to a release on Thursday.

A court official set a $100,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is there a snowy season on other planets?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics