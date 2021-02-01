 Skip to main content
SEE THE PHOTOS: Marion police seek theft suspect
SEE THE PHOTOS: Marion police seek theft suspect

The Marion Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with identifying the person seen in these photos. On Jan. 26, 2021 an unknown male entered Marion Express Mart on NC 226 South, and took an unknown amount of money. If you have any information on this incident, please contact Sgt. Rick Gutierrez at 828-652-5205.

