Second person charged with murder in shooting death of McDowell man

A second person has been charged with murder in the shooting death of an 85-year-old U.S. Army veteran in his home.

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Welch Simonds, 47, address listed as Sweet Gum Drive in Nebo, with murder.

Deputies responded to a residence on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to find the homeowner, 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard, deceased. They were there to check his wellbeing at the request of a home health care worker.

His body was sent for autopsy, which revealed on Friday, Aug. 21 that he died of a gunshot wound.

An investigation into the homicide led to the murder charges against Simonds and a man who was previously arrested, 34-year-old Marvin Randall Hensley, address listed as Edwards Drive in Nebo. Both were acquainted with Eckard.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

Agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and officers with Marion Police Department assisted with the case.

Simonds received no bond.

Simonds had no previous convictions listed on the N.C. Department of Public Safety's website.