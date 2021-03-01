Second man charged following gunfight in McDowell

A second person has been charged in connection with a gunfight, authorities said on Monday

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Patrick Ryan Poteat, 29, address listed as Copper Pot Drive in Marion, with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Poteat was charged following a shooting on Owl Hollow Road in Marion on Sunday night, Feb. 7.

Also arrested earlier was Cody Thomas Brown, 25, address listed as Mae Drive in Nebo, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, deputies were called to Owl Hollow Road and found Poteat in the yard suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment as deputies searched for Brown, the person who shot Poteat.

Hicks said further investigation revealed that Poteat and Brown exchanged gunfire that night, leaving Poteat injured. Brown was not injured. The firearm used by Poteat was found to be stolen.

A court official set a $26,100 bond.