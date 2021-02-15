SCAM: No, that caller is not from Amazon security

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are warning local residents of another scam.

A con artist called a local woman, identifying themselves as Amazon security and saying her account had been compromised and she needed to give them a credit card number to get it settled.

“Amazon already has your credit or debit card number,” said Capt. Shanon Smith. “There would be no reason for you to have to give it to them again.”

Authorities advise local residents to be wary of any such calls or emails. Do not give money or personal information to someone you don’t know. Get a name and number and verify that the caller works where he says he does.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.