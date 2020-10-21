SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of continued calls that require you to send money to get money

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office continues to get calls from people, particularly elderly residents, who have been contacted by or have fallen prey to phone scammers.
The cons are getting names and numbers of McDowell folks. Some calls come from what looks like local numbers and some are long distance.
In most cases, the callers are convincing local residents that they are a relative in trouble, that the resident has won a prize, that the resident has warrants against them from the IRS or that someone has used the citizen’s Social Security number. In all cases, residents are asked to send money, cashier’s checks, money transfers or gift cards in order to receive something in return.
“I’m unaware of any prize giveaway that requires you to send money to get money,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “Don’t be afraid to ask these callers questions about who they are and where they are located. Do some checking before you send money to someone you don’t know. Folks are welcome to tell these callers that the Sheriff’s Office would be an ideal meeting spot. Any valid prize giveaway would be happy to meet at a law enforcement agency.”
The Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate these cases and wants people to be aware so that they don’t fall victim to the scams.
The sheriff also warns that, the more business you do on the internet, the more information you put out there for con artists to have.
“Good people are sending their hard-earned money with expectations of receiving cash prizes that are never going to come,” Buchanan stated. “I don’t like when people prey on the elderly. We will continue to stand up for them and investigate these crimes.”
The Social Security Administration, IRS and other people who might have warrants again you don’t do business on the phone. They will come to you in person or contact you through the mail.
Anyone with questions or concerns about these scam calls is asked to contact the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.
