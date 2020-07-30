SCAM ALERT: Don't give money to caller posing at postal employee

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies want to make people aware of another phone scam.
The caller advises that he is with the U.S. Postal Service and has a check for the person he is calling, but taxes on the winnings have to be paid first. Do not send money.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers these tips to protect against phone fraud and mail fraud:
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.