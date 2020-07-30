You have permission to edit this article.
SCAM ALERT: Don't give money to caller posing at postal employee (copy)
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies want to make people aware of another phone scam.

The caller advises that he is with the U.S. Postal Service and has a check for the person he is calling but taxes on the winnings have to be paid first. Do not send money.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers these tips to protect against phone fraud and mail fraud:


Don't share financial information
Don’t give your financial information—Social Security number, credit card, or bank account numbers—to anyone you don’t know and don’t trust.

Don't be pressured
Get all information in writing before you agree to enter a contest, make a purchase, or give a donation. Don’t be pressured into making an immediate decision.

Do your due diligence
Check out the company online or with a consumer advocacy group such as the Better Business Bureau® , State Attorney General’s Office,  or FTC.

Consult with a friend
Discuss any promotion, offer or fundraising appeal with a trusted friend, or relative before making a commitment or sending payment.

Block telemarketing calls
Reduce unwanted telemarketing calls. Take advantage of call blocking services, some of which are free, or purchase a call-blocking device.

Read the fine print
Read everything given or mailed to you—including the “fine print” before taking action.
 

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.

