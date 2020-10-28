 Skip to main content
Rutherford man missing, truck found in McDowell
Rutherford man missing, truck found in McDowell

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

The man’s truck was located in McDowell County on Tuesday evening, Oct. 27.

Eric Paul Date, 48, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Date is a white male who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has straight brown hair and blue eyes.

He was reportedly driving a 1998 GMC C6500 dump truck, which was found Tuesday near the entrance to Linville Caverns.

Date is without and in need of his prescribed medication.

Anyone with information as to the location of Eric Date is asked to contact the Rutherford County 911 Communications Center at 828-286-2911 or the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.

Eric Paul Date

