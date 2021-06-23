RUNAWAY: Mason Beshear, 17, last seen on Airport Road in Marion on Tuesday

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help locating a runaway teen.
Support Local Journalism
Mason Beshear, 17, was last seen at a residence on Airport Road in Marion at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22.
He is described as a white male who stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has curly red hair, fair skin and a slim build. He has several tattoos: “YPC” above his left eyebrow, a broken heart at the corner of his left eye, “Loyalty” on the left side of his neck and a large one on his right inner forearm.
Anyone with information concerning Beshear’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.