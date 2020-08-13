Reward offered for safe return of missing Marion teen

A cash reward is still being offered for information leading to the safe return of a 15-year-old who ran away more than a month ago.
Amanda Nevaeh Brown, of Snyder Drive in Marion, was last seen on Triton Way in Old Fort at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. Investigators have been following up on leads since then and have had no luck locating Brown.
She is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall; weighs 115 pounds; and has red shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.
Anyone with information concerning Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
