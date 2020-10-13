Reward offered for info leading to whereabouts of missing Nebo man

McDowell County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a man missing for nearly five years.

Reynaldo Sosa Tapia, 46, who lived in Nebo, was last heard from by his family in December 2015.

“Over the years, we have explored numerous leads and tips, but his whereabouts is still unknown,” said Capt. Shanon Smith of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

The family of Tapia’s girlfriend at the time, Patricia Beam, reported him missing on Feb. 15, 2016, from the home the couple shared at 1090 Harmony Grove Road in Nebo.

Anyone with information concerning Tapia’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.