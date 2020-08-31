Report: Wreck victim had meth and firearm

A man who wrecked his truck on the interstate now faces drug and weapon charges, authorities said Monday.

Deputy David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Todd Michael Ollis, 35, address listed as Dogwood Acres Loop in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, Jones and other deputies, aiding the N.C. Highway Patrol, responded to a motor vehicle wreck on westbound Interstate 40. They found Ollis passed out behind the wheel after his Ford F-150 had been driven off the road.

Further investigation revealed 7 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun in Ollis’s possession.

Ollis was convicted in McDowell County in September 2006 of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Ollis got a $15,000 bond.