Report: Woman walking on I-40 resisted McDowell deputy

A woman illegally walking along the interstate was charged after refusing help from a deputy, authorities said Wednesday.
Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Laura Nunez Hasbun, 36, address listed as homeless, with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer.
Cook saw a woman walking on Interstate 40 at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8. He stopped and advised the female, identified as Hasbun, that it was illegal to walk along the interstate and offered to give her a ride or call for a ride. Hasbun turned and walked away.
The exchange continued for several minutes before Cook took her into custody.
A court official set a $500 bond.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.