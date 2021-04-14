 Skip to main content
Report: Woman walking on I-40 resisted McDowell deputy
  Updated
A woman illegally walking along the interstate was charged after refusing help from a deputy, authorities said Wednesday.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Laura Nunez Hasbun, 36, address listed as homeless, with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer.

Cook saw a woman walking on Interstate 40 at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8. He stopped and advised the female, identified as Hasbun, that it was illegal to walk along the interstate and offered to give her a ride or call for a ride. Hasbun turned and walked away.

The exchange continued for several minutes before Cook took her into custody.

A court official set a $500 bond.

Laura Nunez Hasbun
