Report: Woman stole vehicle from Nebo residence

From staff reports
A Marion woman is charged with stealing a car, authorities said Thursday.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Heather Nichole Taylor, 39, address listed as Westwood Chateau Drive in Marion, with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
On Monday, May 31, a Marion woman reported that someone stole her 2008 Nissan Altima from a residence on Zebell Road in Nebo.
An investigation led to Taylor, and the Altima was recovered.
A court official set a $20,000 bond.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.