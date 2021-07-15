 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Woman stole vehicle from Nebo residence
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: Woman stole vehicle from Nebo residence

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
14 Heather Nichole Taylor.jpeg

Heather Nichole Taylor

 SUBMITTED

A Marion woman is charged with stealing a car, authorities said Thursday.

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Heather Nichole Taylor, 39, address listed as Westwood Chateau Drive in Marion, with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, May 31, a Marion woman reported that someone stole her 2008 Nissan Altima from a residence on Zebell Road in Nebo.

An investigation led to Taylor, and the Altima was recovered.

A court official set a $20,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA says moon’s ‘wobble’ will flood coastlines in the 2030’s

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics