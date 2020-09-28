Report: Woman leaves domestic dispute and breaks into house

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities said a woman leaving a domestic dispute left a home and broke into another one.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Nisha Lucille Hollifield, 32, address listed as Roy Hollifield Road in Marion, with breaking and entering.

On the night of Saturday, Aug. 22, deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Roy Hollifield Road between the suspect and her father.

Hollifield agreed to leave for the night and went to a home on Jacktown Road, where she broke in through a window and was caught by the homeowner, authorities said Monday.

Hollifield got a $1,500 bond.