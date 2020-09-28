Report: Woman leaves domestic dispute and breaks into house

Authorities said a woman leaving a domestic dispute left a home and broke into another one.
Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Nisha Lucille Hollifield, 32, address listed as Roy Hollifield Road in Marion, with breaking and entering.
On the night of Saturday, Aug. 22, deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Roy Hollifield Road between the suspect and her father.
Hollifield agreed to leave for the night and went to a home on Jacktown Road, where she broke in through a window and was caught by the homeowner, authorities said Monday.
Hollifield got a $1,500 bond.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.