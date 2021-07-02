 Skip to main content
Report: Woman found with stolen motor vehicle
Heather Nichole Taylor

A Marion woman is accused of stealing a car, authorities said Friday.

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Heather Nichole Taylor, 39, address listed as Westwood Chateau Drive in Marion, with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.

On Monday, May 31, a Marion woman reported that someone stole her 2008 Nissan Altima from a residence on Zebell Road in Nebo.

An investigation led to Taylor, and the Altima was recovered.

A court official set a $20,000 bond.

