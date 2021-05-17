 Skip to main content
Report: Woman flees from McDowell deputy in stolen SUV
  • Updated
Jacquelyn Taylor Williams

A woman snatched the keys to an SUV, drove away from the vehicle's owner and ended up in a chase with a deputy, authorities said Monday.

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacquelyn Taylor Williams, 25, address listed as homeless, with larceny of a motor vehicle and failure to heed a blue light and siren.

An Old Morganton Road resident reported on the evening of Wednesday, April 21 that Williams showed up at his house, and, when he told her to leave, she grabbed the keys to his 2002 GMC Denali and fled.

A short time later, deputies spotted the Denali on Interstate 40 and attempted to pull the driver over.

The driver, later identified as Williams, failed to stop until she reached Buncombe County, where she was apprehended.

A court official set a $31,000 bond.

