Report: Woman assaults man and takes away phone
Hilary Brooke Inman

 SUBMITTED

A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic dispute, authorities said Thursday.

Deputy Alicia Lund of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Hilary Brooke Inman, 33, address listed as Buck Creek Road in Marion, with simple assault and interfering with emergency communication.

At 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Lucky Street.

An investigation showed that Inman assaulted a man at the residence, and, when he attempted to call 911, she took his phone away from him.

A court official set a $2,000 bond.

Tags

