Report: Witnesses spot suspect breaking into Marion house

Deputy Adam Burnette of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Donnie Lee Dover, 37, address listed as Hilltop Drive in Marion, with breaking and entering.

At 8:45 p.m. on Friday, June 11, a resident of Hilltop Drive reported that someone broke into his residence.

Witnesses saw Dover enter the home.

Dover was given a citation, so there was no bond.