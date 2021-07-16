 Skip to main content
Report: Witnesses spot suspect breaking into Marion house
Report: Witnesses spot suspect breaking into Marion house

  • Updated
Deputy Adam Burnette of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Donnie Lee Dover, 37, address listed as Hilltop Drive in Marion, with breaking and entering.

At 8:45 p.m. on Friday, June 11, a resident of Hilltop Drive reported that someone broke into his residence.

Witnesses saw Dover enter the home.

Dover was given a citation, so there was no bond.

