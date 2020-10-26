Report: Wanted Old Fort woman charged after traffic stop

A wanted Old Fort woman faces a list of charges after a traffic stop, authorities said on Monday

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Chandra Danielle McCool, 27, address listed as Middle Street B in Old Fort, with possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance, possession of a gun with an altered serial number, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.

At 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, Watson got behind McCool’s gold Audi on Nix Creek Road and knew she had an expired license. He stopped McCool’s vehicle, and, upon checking for outstanding warrants, learned that she was a federal probation absconder.

Watson took McCool into custody, and a subsequent search of the automobile, her person and her belongings yielded 7.23 grams of methamphetamine, a Suboxone pill, 14 ½ Clonazepam pills, a small amount of marijuana and a handgun with the serial number defaced.

A court official set a $67,500 bond.