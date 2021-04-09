 Skip to main content
Report: Wanted Marion man with drugs located at checkpoint
Report: Wanted Marion man with drugs located at checkpoint

Joseph Cordie Moore Jr.

A Marion man faces charges after encountering a license check, authorities said Friday.

Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joseph Cordie Moore Jr., 55, address listed as Ruby B Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On the night of Tuesday, March 23, Alkire was assisting other sheriff’s deputies at a license checkpoint at the intersection of Pinnacle Church and Deer Park roads, when a Mustang approached. They recognized the driver as Moore and knew he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Upon searching him and the vehicle, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.

A court official set a $8,500 bond.

