Report: Wanted Marion man with drugs located at checkpoint

Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joseph Cordie Moore Jr., 55, address listed as Ruby B Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to ½ ounce marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On the night of Tuesday, March 23, Alkire was assisting other sheriff’s deputies at a license checkpoint at the intersection of Pinnacle Church and Deer Park roads, when a Mustang approached. They recognized the driver as Moore and knew he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.