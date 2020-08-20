Report: Wanted Marion man faces new drug charges

A wanted man now faces drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Gerald Riley Stout Jr., 29, address listed as Deacon Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stout was also served with nine outstanding warrants for traffic offenses and multiple counts of violating a domestic violence protection order.
On the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 5, while investigating a separate case, Watson spotted a Honda CRV with a fictitious plate on N.C. 226 South.
He stopped the Honda and found Stout driving.
A subsequent search of the suspect’s person turned up 1 gram of methamphetamine, 2 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Stout got a $50,000 bond.
