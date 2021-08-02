Report: Wanted man breaks into candy machine

A sweet deal turned sour for a felon who authorities say broke into a candy machine.

Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged John Paul McCall, 38, address listed as Franklin, with possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny and breaking into a coin-operated machine.

Cook spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station on U.S. 221 North at 12:09 a.m. on July 6. He learned that the driver, identified as McCall, had outstanding warrants in Macon County.

Upon taking McCall into custody, deputies searched the automobile and found two handguns, burglary tools and a lot of coins and $1 bills. McCall is a convicted felon.

Further investigation showed that McCall had broken into a candy machine at the Tate Street Welcome Center on the night of July 5.

A court official set a $25,500 bond.