Report: WANTED: Identity of suspect that used stolen bank card; call 652-2237; reward (click link for info) Reply with TIP
27 suspect1.jpeg
SUBMITTED

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators need to identify this man, who reportedly used a stolen debit card at a Cash Points ATM on N.C. 126.

A Nebo man reported on the afternoon of Thursday, April 1 that someone used the stolen card to withdraw money from his bank account on several occasions between March 19 and 23.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

