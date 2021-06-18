Report: Victims find suspicious man in their barn

This Needle wasn't in a haystack, but he was in the barn, authorities said on Friday.

Detective Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Joseph Needle, 39, address listed as Wilkesboro, with breaking and entering, larceny and resisting a public officer.

Residents of Greenlee Road in Marion returned to their home at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6 to find a man in their barn. The suspect, later identified as Needle, stole a gas can, jumped in his vehicle and sped away toward the U.S. 221 bypass.

Officers with Marion Police Department spotted the assailant, now on foot, running into the woods on Ridley Street.

County and city authorities conducted a short manhunt and located Needle hiding in thick brush.

A court official set a $16,000 bond.