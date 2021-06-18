 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Victims find suspicious man in their barn
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Report: Victims find suspicious man in their barn

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20 Kevin Joseph Needle.jpeg

Kevin Joseph Needle

 SUBMITTED

This Needle wasn't in a haystack, but he was in the barn, authorities said on Friday.

Detective Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kevin Joseph Needle, 39, address listed as Wilkesboro, with breaking and entering, larceny and resisting a public officer.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Greenlee Road in Marion returned to their home at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6 to find a man in their barn. The suspect, later identified as Needle, stole a gas can, jumped in his vehicle and sped away toward the U.S. 221 bypass.

Officers with Marion Police Department spotted the assailant, now on foot, running into the woods on Ridley Street.

County and city authorities conducted a short manhunt and located Needle hiding in thick brush.

A court official set a $16,000 bond.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims show surprise increase to 412,000

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics