Report: Victim catches man breaking into his truck

From staff reports
A man was caught breaking into a truck, authorities said Wednesday.
Deputy William Guzman of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Gerald Wayne Noblitt, 62, address listed as homeless, with breaking or entering a motor vehicle.
At 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, Guzman responded to Epley Drive in Marion in reference to a man caught breaking into a truck.
The victim, who saw the crime occur, pointed Guzman to the suspect, identified as Noblitt.
A court official set a $5,000 bond.
