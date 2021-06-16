 Skip to main content
Report: Victim catches man breaking into his truck
  • Updated
17 Gerald Wayne Noblitt.jpeg

Gerald Wayne Noblitt

 SUBMITTED

A man was caught breaking into a truck, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputy William Guzman of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Gerald Wayne Noblitt, 62, address listed as homeless, with breaking or entering a motor vehicle.

At 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, Guzman responded to Epley Drive in Marion in reference to a man caught breaking into a truck.

The victim, who saw the crime occur, pointed Guzman to the suspect, identified as Noblitt.

A court official set a $5,000 bond.

