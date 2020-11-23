Report: Vehicle stop yields meth, marijuana and concealed knife

A Marion man faces drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said Monday.

Detective Paul Alkire of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Francis Jackson Jr., 62, address listed as Jackson Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon.

At 10:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, Alkire stopped a vehicle on Airport Road for multiple traffic violations and found Jackson to be the passenger.

A subsequent search of the suspect and the area in the car where he was sitting turned up .30 gram of meth, 1.6 grams of marijuana and a knife.

A court official set a $8,000 bond.