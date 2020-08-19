You have permission to edit this article.
Report: Two in Marion face child abuse charges
Two people have been a charged for alleged child abuse, authorities said Wednesday morning.

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 39-year-old Chastity Tennille Bright and 36-year-old Charles Baxter Bright, both of Mimosa Drive in Marion, with child abuse.

Last month, both were accused of abusing their stepchildren.

A photo of Chastity was not available.

Charles Bright got a $1,000 bond, and Chastity Bright got a written promise to appear in court.

Charles Baxter Bright
