Report: Two in Marion face child abuse charges

Two people have been a charged for alleged child abuse, authorities said Wednesday morning.
Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 39-year-old Chastity Tennille Bright and 36-year-old Charles Baxter Bright, both of Mimosa Drive in Marion, with child abuse.
Last month, both were accused of abusing their stepchildren.
A photo of Chastity was not available.
Charles Bright got a $1,000 bond, and Chastity Bright got a written promise to appear in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.