Report: Two from Old Fort charged in connection with thefts

A traffic stop and subsequent investigation led to charges against two Old Fort men, authorities said Tuesday.

Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged James William Effler, 43, address listed as Mashburn Branch Road in Old Fort, with three counts each of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Deputy Robert Watson of the Sheriff’s Office also charged Effler with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and fictitious or altered title or registration card or tag.

Ballew charged Jordan Lee Davis, 35, address listed as Lavender Road in Old Fort, with two counts of possession of stolen goods.

Effler is accused of stealing a utility trailer from a Marion man on Saturday, May 9, a skid steer from a construction site on Friday, May 8 and an equipment trailer from Nebo property on Monday, May 11.

At one point, Davis had the utility trailer and the skid steer in his possession.

Both of the trailers and the skid steer were recovered.

At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, May 18, Watson stopped a Ford truck on U.S. 70 West for traffic violations and found Effler driving.