Report: Two from Nebo arrested for vandalizing residence with eggs

Two suspects are accused of egging a house, authorities said Wednesday, and one of them had gun in addition to eggs.

Deputy David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jacob Daniel Buchanan, 20, address listed as Vein Mountain Road in Nebo, with injury to real property and carrying a concealed gun.

Jones also charged Deven Michael McKee, 19, address listed as Emma Grace Drive in Nebo, with injury to real property.

At 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, deputies responded to Blue Lane in reference to vandalism. Jones stopped the suspect vehicle in the area and found Buchanan driving and McKee in the passenger seat.

An investigation showed that the pair threw eggs at the victim’s house that night. Buchanan also had a concealed shotgun in the back of his truck.

A photo of McKee is not available.

A court official set Buchanan’s bond to $1,000 and McKee got a written promise to appear in court.